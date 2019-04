Avengers: Endgame Adds $36.7M Domestic, $82.2M Overseas Monday to Become #10 Global Earner ($1.34B) of All-Time In Six Days

Tuesday Update: Following an historic weekend at the global box office, Disney reports this morning that Avengers: Endgame scored $36.7 million domestically and $82.2 million overseas on Monday. That brings the respective cumes to $393.3 million and $948.7 million, totaling for a staggering $1.3426 billion global haul thus far.

Domestic

Endgame now stands 39 percent ahead of where Infinity War ($282.4 million) stood after four days and 36.5 percent ahead of Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($288.1 million) after four days.

Endgame‘s Monday gross represented the third best ever for any domestic Monday — topping Rogue One‘s $32.1 million while trailing only Black Panther‘s $40.15 million first Monday and Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $40.1 million first Monday.

That being said, Panther had the aid of Presidents Day landing on its first Monday, while most schools were also out of session for Force‘s first Monday coming four days before Christmas in 2015.

Adjusted for ticket price inflation, Endgame topped The Dark Knight‘s $31.1 million adjusted ($24.5 million originally) as the best Monday performance ever for a film without the aid of a holiday attendance boost.

With $393.3 million, Endgame leaped from #46 to #35 on the all-time domestic chart, surpassing the lifetime gross (not adjusted for inflation) of films like Spider-Man 2 ($373.6 million), The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King ($377.9 million), Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith ($380.3 million), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($381.2 million), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 ($389.8 million).

Overseas & Global

Worldwide, Endgame has now passed The Fate of the Furious ($1.236 billion), Incredibles 2 ($1.243 billion), Beauty and the Beast (2017) ($1.264 billion), Frozen ($1.277 billion), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($1.31 billion), Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($1.333 billion), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($1.342 billion) to become the 10th highest grossing film of all time globally after just six days of release.

Monday also saw Endgame top Wolf Warrior 2 ($868 million), Frozen ($876 million), Fallen Kingdom ($892 million), The Avengers ($896 million), and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($946 million) to become the 9th highest grossing film of all time internationally.

Yesterday’s global figures include a $7.8 million opening in Russia, the highest opening day of all-time in that territory. It was 59 percent ahead of Infinity War‘s first day in Russia, which opened on a Thursday.

Disney projects that Tuesday’s earnings will send the entire 22-film suite of the MCU cross the $20 billion global mark. That will also send Disney’s studio total for 2019 past $1 billion domestically ($1.01 billion), overseas box office past $2 billion ($2.3 billion), and global box office past $3 billion ($3.3 billion).

International Cumes