B&B Theatres and Tapos Announce New Partnership

Courtesy of B&B Theatres

Tapos and B&B Theatres have announced a new partnership for a PoS solution at B&B sites that will connect a range of experiences—from traditional cinema to restaurants, arcades, bowling, and other attractions—into a single backend to deliver a more unified guest experience. With over 30 years of continuous on-premise software development, combined with easy cloud-based access, Tapos delivers a cinema-ready feature set alongside an intuitive, scalable, and flexible front end.

The integration with Tapos will allow B&B Theatres to offer a unified loyalty program across all experiences (cinema, bowling, arcade, and food and beverage) within its locations, as well as simplify corporate sales and group bookings with built-in invoicing solutions. The chain will also be able to automate manual processes and create bespoke reports through Tapos’ online reporting portal internetticketing.com and integrate with existing third-party solutions for a holistic approach.

“We chose to work with Tapos because of its ability to grow with us and offer solutions tailored to our diverse range of entertainment experiences,” said Robert Swearingin, the vice president of technology at B&B Theatres.

“Our goal is to eliminate friction for our guests,” said Brittanie Bagby Baker, the president and chief operations officer at B&B Theatres. “Whether they are purchasing a ticket, enjoying a meal, or playing in the arcade, we want everything to feel connected and effortless. Tapos is helping us achieve that by integrating all aspects of our business into a single, streamlined system. With Tapos, things are so simple that we kept thinking we were missing something – it was all too easy!”

Brittanie continued, “But we’re not. It’s just that Tapos has worked so hard to make it as automated as possible. The flexibility and innovation that Tapos brings allows us to think bigger about what the future of entertainment can look like – helping us create a destination that guests will return to again and again.”