Barbenheimer Generates “Atomic” Box Office for Reading International

Reading International has announced that its global cinema circuit delivered revenues for the weekend of July 21st period that exceeded pre-pandemic periods.

Ellen Cotter, the president and chief executive officer stated, “Driven by the stellar record setting opening of Barbie and Oppenheimer, our global box office revenues for the weekend of July 21, 2023 delivered the best global weekend box office revenues since the opening of Avengers: Endgame in April 2019. The powerful marketing efforts of Warner Bros and Universal Studios, which resulted in the Barbenheimer double feature cultural phenomenon, drove the weekend box office revenues for the July 21st weekend, to exceed the corresponding weekend in July 2019, on a same store basis, by almost 60%. Each of our cinema divisions generated impressive percentage increases over the same weekend in 2019 – the United States 76%, Australia 50% and New Zealand 46%. We were thrilled that Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, represented the two highest box office revenue trading days in our Australian circuit’s history. And, we are confident that Barbenheimer will have legs. On Monday, July 24th, 2023, our U.S. cinema circuit generated the highest Monday box office revenues since Memorial Day in 2019.”

Cotter continued, sharing that “Barbenheimer also fueled our food & beverage revenues in the U.S. Our F&B Revenues on Saturday, July 22nd, were the highest daily amount since April 2019. Barbie set a record in the U.S. for the most money earned on a specific movie menu/merchandise combo. And, our Barbie themed cocktail, the ‘Beachy Keen,’ was our best selling cocktail over the weekend in the U.S., accounting for over 25% of all cocktail sales. The box office potential for the remainder of the 2023 summer looks promising. In addition to expecting long legs from Barbie and Oppenheimer, we are encouraged by the potential for Haunted Mansion, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, The Meg 2 and Strays.”