BARBIE is Officially the Biggest Domestic Movie in the 100 Year History of Warner Bros.

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

On Tuesday Barbie officially became the largest domestic grossing movie in 100 years of Warner Bros. history. An additional $6.1M on Tuesday brings the current domestic total for director Greta Gerwig’s Barbie to $537.3M, surpassing the previous record of $536M set back in 2008. The previous record holder was none other than Christopher Nolan, who set the Warner Bros. record 15 years ago with The Dark Knight.

Now in its fourth frame, domestically Barbie is the first film to spend four consecutive weekend frames at #1 since April’s The Super Mario Bros. Barbie previously earned the #20 domestic opening weekend of all time ($162M), the #7 sophomore weekend of all time ($93M), the #11 third weekend of all time ($53M), and the #9 fourth weekend of all time ($33.7M). With a $537.3M total, Barbie now ranks as the #16 biggest movie of all time, behind the previously mentioned The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($574.2M) and 2019’s The Lion King ($543.6M). Globally, Barbie has surpassed the billion-dollar mark. When Margot Robbie originally pitched her vision of a subversive Barbie adaptation, she joked that it would “make a billion dollars.”