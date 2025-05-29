Barco and Prasad Unveil India’s First HDR Projection Color Grading Facility

Courtesy of Barco

Barco and Prasad Film Labs unveiled India’s first HDR by Barco color grading facility. The collaboration will assist with cinema post-production and expand the availability of expertly graded HDR content.

Prasad’s grading suite is powered by Barco’s HDR Lightsteering technology toolkit, including the Barco HDR Lightbox and Barco LS4K-P HDR Lightsteering projector. The integrated system allows for a seamless grading process and quality control, ensuring that the filmmaker’s vision is both brought to life in post-production and presented correctly onscreen at cinemas. Prasad’s Chennai studio is home to Asia’s first, and the world’s largest, HDR by Barco color grading suite. The facility, which features a massive 51-foot screen and India’s longest throw distance in a DI (Digital Intermediate) suite, offers a creative environment for filmmakers to see their stories come alive in a premium theatrical setting.

Prasad’s post-production studio opens as HDR by Barco’s cinema footprint in the region is expanding. Growth is particularly strong in India through new partnerships with Qube and TDI to bring as many as 80 new HDR by Barco screens to the market over the next five years. Two major upcoming blockbusters have already begun grading for HDR at Prasad’s facility, with a strong line-up of high-profile projects slated through the upcoming months.

Prasad’s HDR Colour Grading facility highlights include BARCO LS4K-P+ HDR Laser Projector with a custom Barco HDR Lightbox for true HDR color grading, Baselight Version 6, a 51ft screen and India’s longest throw distance in a DI suite, HDR mastering for precise visual fidelity and premium theatrical presentation, future-ready deliverables for OTT, broadcast, and satellite networks

“At Prasad, our legacy has always been about staying ahead of the curve in film technology. With the launch of India’s first HDR by Barco laser projection color grading facility, we are providing the best-in-class infrastructure for filmmakers to achieve their artistic vision with the utmost accuracy. Our partnership with Barco ensures that we continue leading the post-production industry with cutting-edge solutions. The early momentum and strong line up of major projects already underway speak volumes about the demand for this breakthrough,” said Abhishek Prasad Akkeneni, the chief technology officer of Prasad Film Labs.

“At Barco, we believe HDR is cinema’s most profound leap forward since the advent of color, transforming storytelling into cinematic perfection for cinephiles everywhere. Yet it is the artists – the filmmakers, colorists, and storytellers – who truly bring this expanded palette of vibrant colors and nuanced shades of darkness and brightness to life. Our role is humbly to provide them the creative tools to fully realize their vision on the big screen, and every time we see their work, we’re amazed by the beauty and emotion they achieve. Through our partnership with Prasad, a pioneer deeply rooted in India’s rich cinematic heritage, we take another meaningful step toward fulfilling our mission of keeping spectacular cinema accessible to all,” said Gerwin Damberg, the executive vice president of Barco Cinema