Barco Announces HDR Experience Coming to Theaters September 20 with TRANSFORMERS ONE

Courtesy of Barco

Barco has announced an exclusive High Dynamic Range (HDR) experience coming to theaters in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Miami and Kansas City beginning September 20 with the release of Paramount Pictures’ Transformers One. The anticipated HDR by Barco premium exhibition, launches in partnership with AMC Theatres, B&B Theatres, and Regal Cinemas. The special HDR installations will offer moviegoers a chance to be among the first in the world to experience the company’s HDR presentation with Lightsteering.

The limited-run program will give audiences the exclusive opportunity to experience the season’s biggest new releases in HDR by Barco, ahead of its forthcoming commercial launch. Based on the company’s patented Lightsteering technology, Barco’s approach to HDR works by redistributing light on screen to produce highlights that are over 6x brighter than traditional projection, while retaining rich details in the darks for greater depth, clarity, and range.

“We’re thrilled to introduce HDR by Barco to North American audiences this fall,” said Gerwin Damberg, the executive vice president of Barco Cinema. “HDR brings movies to life on screen with bright, dynamic images for a visually immersive experience. We’re grateful for the support of our studio partners like Paramount that share our passion for cinema and dedication to delivering unforgettable experiences for moviegoers.”

HDR by Barco will be available in select premium screens at: