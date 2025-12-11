Barco CEO An Steegen Recognized on Variety’s 2025 Women’s Impact Report

Barco Logo

Barco has announced that CEO An Steegen has been named to Variety’s prestigious 2025 Women’s Impact Report. The annual list celebrates the most influential women shaping the entertainment industry and driving innovation across film, television, and media.

Steegen joined Barco as co-CEO in 2021 and was named the sole CEO in 2024. Under her leadership, Laser by Barco, the company’s core cinema projection technology, has become a leading choice for theaters around the globe. In North America, five of the top six cinema chains, including AMC, Cinemark, Cinepolis, Regal Cinemas, and Cineplex, are converting their auditoriums to Laser by Barco.

Steegen also guided the development and launch of HDR by Barco, the company’s premium cinema format powered by its groundbreaking Lightsteering technology. HDR by Barco made its debut for moviegoers in select U.S. cities in late 2024, before officially launching in January 2025. In its first six months, HDR by Barco has already emerged as a major player in the premium cinema marketplace, with Regal Cinemas and Alamo Drafthouse announcing expansion plans across the U.S., Vue Cinemas naming it the preferred technology for its new premium large format cinema concept EPIC in Europe, and additional rollouts beginning in Germany and India soon.

Said Variety in discussing Steegen’s industry impact, “As audiences seek out better cinematic viewing experiences, exhibitors are racing to meet the demand. Barco is leading that race. The company launched HDR by Barco with Lightsteering technology, introducing what it calls “groundbreaking image quality” to the rave reviews of filmmakers and cinemagoers.”

As one of the few female CEOs in the technology sector, Steegen is also a vocal advocate for diversity and inclusion in STEM. She has championed initiatives like Barco’s Women in Technology campaign, mentorship programs, and workplace policies supporting flexible hours, remote work, and parental leave to ensure a more equitable professional environment.