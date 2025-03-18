Barco Cinema to Showcase Laser Projection at CinemaCon 2025  

Courtesy Barco

Laser cinema technology provider Barco will be bringing its award-winning portfolio of laser solutions to CinemaCon 2025. Barco’s immersive exhibition at the show will highlight the breadth of Barco’s technology and service capabilities as a leading cinema technology brand, powering over half of the world’s cinemas. Guests can find more information on the company’s array of laser solutions to fit every business need—from Laser Light Upgrades, Series 4 in 2K and 4K, to the new, groundbreaking HDR by Barco with Lightsteering premium cinema experience. The Barco CinemaCon exhibition runs March 31 – April 3 in Roman Ballrooms 3 & 4 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas during the convention trade show hours or by appointment.

CinemaCon attendees are encouraged to join Barco throughout the week and celebrate the era of laser cinema projection with new and expanded capabilities for integrated technology operations. Spread across 9,000 square feet of dedicated space, the Barco exhibition includes an interactive gallery of the company’s laser portfolio, a purpose-built laser theater with 2K and 4K demos daily, and spaces to meet and reconnect with colleagues from Barco and across the industry.

For the second year in a row, Barco will also host a special reception on Wednesday, April 2. The Barco Social will take place in the Vista Lounge in Caesars Palace from 5:30-7:30 p.m. All CinemaCon guests with full registrations or trade show passes are invited to join the Barco global team in an exclusive happy hour for refreshments, conversation, and connection.

Barco is the laser technology provider of choice for exhibitors around the world with more than 45,000 laser solutions deployed to date, enabled in part by as-a-Service, Financing, Leasing, and Premium solutions. Barco combines its laser projection portfolio with a worldwide network of experts, R&D teams, integrated services, 24-hour technical support, and advanced certification-level training under one globally trusted Barco brand.

Admission to Barco’s exhibit is free and open to tradeshow pass holders and fully registered show attendees. Demos of Series 4 2K and 4K projection run every 30 minutes in the Barco Laser Theater, with no reservation required. To schedule a meeting with Barco’s global team at this year’s convention, visit www.barco.com/en/cpg/cinema/cinemacon-2025.