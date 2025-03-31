Barco Debuts New Smart Amplifier and Integrated Media Server with Audio Processing at CinemaCon 2025

Barco Logo

Barco debuted two new solutions at CinemaCon 2025 today, expanding the Barco Cinema portfolio with enhanced audio capabilities and more efficient operations. The Barco mFusion ICMP-XS integrated audio and media server and Barco Smart Amplifier are designed to work seamlessly with the Barco Series 4 projection family to enable unified technology management, content processing and playback, and rich surround sound.

Building on the success of its predecessor, the Barco Alchemy, Barco mFusion combines audio processing and live content streaming capabilities with a next-generation media server. Barco mFusion is designed to meet the high-volume needs of today’s cinemas with speeds up to 5x faster for simultaneous content ingest, play, and transfer. Featuring a new interface that evolved from the Barco Series 4 platform, the mFusion integrates for maximum workflow efficiency and simplified operations.

Barco’s new integrated Smart Amplifier delivers dynamic sound for an audio experience that compliments the laser-powered presentation on screen. Combining power and efficiency, the Smart Amplifier is part of a complete Barco laser projection solution sharing a common control interface with mFusion ICMP-XS and Series 4 projectors, allowing effortless installation and hot swappable functionality for uninterrupted operations.

Barco mFusion and Smart Amplifier are compatible with all major brands on the market today. When combined with Barco Series 4 laser projection, however, the full suite of advanced capabilities and optimized fleet management are unlocked. Barco’s Series 4 interface is the first and only integrated UI for projection, media server, audio processing, and streaming in one. Accessible via computer, handheld device, or the integrated touch display on Barco Series 4 projectors, it streamlines the management of multiple processes. All solutions in the Laser by Barco ecosystem are designed with sustainability in mind, using fewer materials, modular designs, and a circular economy approach for a lower overall environmental footprint.

Barco mFusion and Smart Amplifier are on display this week at CinemaCon. Admission to Barco’s exhibit is free and open to tradeshow pass holders and fully registered show attendees. For more information, visit www.barco.com/en/cpg/cinema/cinemacon-2025.

”We are honored that cinemas worldwide have chosen Laser by Barco and Barco Series 4 for their move to laser projection.” said Gerwin Damberg, the executive vice president of Barco Cinema. “Barco’s focus on innovation drives us to develop new solutions that enhance our technology offerings to add value our customers and improve the cinema experience for moviegoers.”