Barco Joins the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

Barco has joined the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS). AIMS is an industry consortium founded and led by AV companies dedicated to promoting the adoption, standardization, development, and refinement of open industry standards for the broadcast and media industries as they transition from SDI to IP. As the new associate of the Alliance for IP Media Solutions, Barco has agreed to educate the industry on the benefits of AIMS’ Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) open standards and fostering its adoption.

“Built on the collaborative effort of hundreds of leading companies, the IMPX open standard is designed to be the technology that manufacturers, integrators, and end-users need to achieve truly engaging IP media experiences,” said AIMS Pro AV Working Group Chair, Samuel Recine. “We’re so pleased to welcome a key member such as Barco to the alliance and get their support in the industry’s migration to AV-over-IP.”

“At Barco, we’ve been committed for many years to the early adoption of open signal standards to enable interoperability in our products and greater operational flexibility for our image processing end-users,” says Robbie Bruce, image processing product management director at Barco. “Joining the alliance is a showcase of our engagement towards a future-proof AV-over-IP roadmap with innovative solutions in line with the open IPMX standards approach.”