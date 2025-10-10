Barco Launches Revamped HDR by Barco Website, Adds to HDR Release Slate

Courtesy of Barco

Barco announced the launch of a fully redesigned website for moviegoers, www.HDRbyBarco.com, and the expansion of its 2025 HDR by Barco film slate, offering audiences the opportunity to experience the brand’s premium HDR Lightsteering technology ahead of the busy holiday season.

The reimagined website features a new look and increased functionality for moviegoers, serving as a one-stop resource to find global HDR by Barco showtimes and location information, quick links to purchase tickets, movie trailers, and more. Other updates include new geo-location for theater search and expanded coverage to incorporate more international markets, such as Italy.

Additions to the HDR by Barco release slate include: Disney’s TRON: Ares (Oct 10), Sony Pictures/Crunchyroll’s Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc (Oct 24), 20th Century Studios’ Predator: Badlands (Nov 7), and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2 (Nov 26). Showtimes and tickets for these, and all of the upcoming HDR by Barco releases, will be available on the new website as they become available.

Based on the company’s patented Lightsteering technology, Barco’s approach to HDR works by strategically redistributing light on screen to produce highlights that are over 6x brighter than traditional projection, while retaining rich details in the darks for greater depth, clarity, and range. HDR by Barco delivers expansive creative possibilities for filmmakers, producing a wide color gamut with high-contrast images that captivate audiences.

“The moviegoer enthusiasm for HDR by Barco has been incredible; it’s easy to forget that it’s only been a year since it first debuted to moviegoers.” said Adam Cassels, the vice president of marketing, Barco Cinema. “With our rapid worldwide rollout, and with audiences seeking out the uniquely cinematic quality of HDR by Barco presentations, we knew that the website had to evolve to make it easier, more intuitive, and faster to find what’s playing and to locate your nearest location.”