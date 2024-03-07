Barco to Debut Surprise Cinema Innovation, Expanded Cinema Team at CinemaCon 2024

Laser-powered cinema solutions provider announced today its plans to return to CinemaCon 2024 with the debut of a-breakthrough in movie presentation and an expanded cinema team. This year, Barco will showcase the power of its globally renowned entertainment brand in an exhibition across the Roman Ballrooms at Caesar Palace. The eye-catching experience will feature an immersive look into the company’s leading portfolio of laser cinema solutions, opportunities to meet and reconnect with the global Barco cinema team, and the surprise debut of a much-anticipated cinema innovation with demos running daily throughout trade show hours, April 9-11, 2024, at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

CinemaCon attendees are invited to join Barco and explore the next chapter in theatrical movie presentation. Spread across 18,000 square feet of dedicated space, the exhibition includes an interactive gallery of the company’s laser portfolio, including the award-winning Barco Series 4 family, Laser Light Upgrades, a purpose-built laser theater, and private meeting spaces. Guests are invited to feel the difference when the leading portfolio of laser projection is combined with a worldwide network of experts, best-in-class R&D teams, integrated services, 24-hour technical support, and advanced certification-level training under one globally trusted Barco brand.

“It has been exciting to watch the growth of Barco laser projection around the world over the past few years,” said Gerwin Damberg, EVP Cinema, Barco. “For Barco’s return to CinemaCon, we wanted to bring something really special that will shape the future for cinema. We’re always working on new ways to improve the moviegoing experience and we’re excited to share our latest innovation with the industry at the show.”

CinemaCon 2024 runs April 8-11, 2024 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Barco’s exhibit can be found in the Roman Ballrooms during tradeshow hours throughout the week. Admission is free and open to tradeshow pass holders and fully-registered show attendees. Demos in the Laser Theater run every 30 minutes, with no reservation required. To schedule a meeting with Barco’s global team at this year’s convention, visit https://www.barco.com/inspiration/events/2024/cinemacon-2024.