Barco to Equip Omniplex Cinema Group with Laser Projection Solutions

Barco has announced an expansion of its long-standing relationship with Omniplex Cinema Group and will equip Omniplex with its complete line-up of Laser by Barco solutions–including Barco Series 4 Laser family, Laser Light Upgrades for Barco Series 2, and Barco media servers for integrated operations. The new deal includes upgrading existing locations to laser and equipping new builds across Omniplex’s theaters to deliver an elevated viewing experience for its audiences.

“We’re honored to expand our long-standing relationship with Omniplex Cinemas,” said Gerwin Damberg, the executive vice president of Cinema Barco. “Omniplex continues to be a trailblazer in the evolution of cinema technology in Ireland, first with digital projection and now in the move to laser projection. As the preferred partner, Barco is excited to support their ongoing work to bring unforgettable cinema entertainment to audiences across the region.”

Mark Anderson, the director of Omniplex Cinema Group said, “We are delighted to extend our long-term partnership with Barco. This agreement will provide for a closer, more personal relationship and underscores Barco’s commitment to cinema and laser projection. Barco’s new range of Laser projectors and Laser Light Upgrades offer substantial energy saving fitting in with our corporate environmental responsibilities.”