Barco Unveils G50 Projectors at InfoComm23

Courtesy of Barco

Barco has announced the launch of its new G50 laser smart line projector. The InfoComm launch of the three new G50 projectors is a new milestone for the projector manufacturer and its G-series offerings, which now comprises of ten projectors between 6 and 22K lumens.

One of the key highlights of the G50 is its compactness and lightweight design. Weighing between 24-28lbs, the G50 is currently the smallest projector available. In addition to its size and weight advantages, the G50 projectors address the growing importance of sustainability. With an industry-leading energy efficiency of up to 18 Lm/W, the G50 offers a cost-effective lumen per watt ratio.

“The Barco G-series bring uncompromised laser projection with premium value at a very competitive pricing,” adds Domien De Witte, the vice president of product at Barco. “With the introduction of our new G50 models, we want to reaffirm our commitment to pushing the boundaries of our projection portfolio into new markets, bringing best-seller solutions for every budget.”