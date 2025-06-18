Barco Unveils HDR by Barco Slate and U.S. Expansion Plans

Courtesy of Barco

Barco announced today the HDR by Barco slate through the end of 2025, alongside U.S. rollout plans that will increase the domestic footprint of the technology. Regal Cinemas, one of the initial exhibition circuits for Barco’s HDR format, is driving the expansion with a commitment for 20 domestic RPX screens by the end of 2025. Moviegoers can also expect additional HDR locations from Texas-based Alamo Drafthouse, which will bring the total number of HDR by Barco enabled theaters to over 30 by the end of 2025.

The upcoming HDR by Barco releases include films that will appeal to all demographics, each selected for their striking cinematography, visual effects or captivating color palettes. Additional 2025 titles are still expected to be added from major U.S. studio partners and emerging international filmmakers, including highly-anticipated Indian cinema content from the company’s recently announced partnership with Prasad Film Labs. The line-up highlights Barco’s commitment to enhancing the cinema experience and delivering a wider creative palette for filmmakers to bring their vision alive on the big screen.

Installs are currently underway on the latest round of HDR by Barco auditoriums, beginning with the Alamo Drafthouse Lakeline in Austin, Texas. Area moviegoers can experience HDR by Barco now with the opening of Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon. Based on the company’s patented Lightsteering technology, Barco’s approach to cinematic HDR works by strategically redistributing light on screen to produce images with highlights that are over 6x brighter than traditional projection, while retaining rich details in the darks for greater depth, clarity, and range. HDR by Barco produces a wide color gamut with high-contrast images that captivate audiences. Moviegoers were first introduced to HDR by Barco last fall as part of a special exhibition series that ran over the 2024 holiday season in select cities. Today, the premium format can be found in cinemas in the U.S., U.K., and India. For more information on HDR by Barco, visit https://hdrbybarco.com

Upcoming HDR By Barco Releases:

How To Train Your Dragon (Universal Pictures And Dreamworks Animation) – June 13, 2025

28 Years Later (Sony Pictures) – June 20, 2025

F1® The Movie (Apple Original Films And Warner Bros. Pictures) – June 27, 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth (Universal Pictures And Amblin Entertainment) – July 2, 2025

Superman (Dc Studios And Warner Bros. Pictures) – July 11, 2025

Smurfs (Paramount Animation) – July 18, 2025

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Marvel Studios) – July 25, 2025

The Bad Guys 2 (Dreamworks Animation) – August 1, 2025

Sketch (Angel Studios) – August 6, 2025

Caught Stealing (Sony Pictures) – August 29, 2025

The Long Walk (Lionsgate) – September 12, 2025

The Smashing Machine (A24) – October 3, 2025

Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures) – November 21, 2025

Barco also announced that a new dedicated HDR by Barco facility will be opened in the iconic Glen Glenn Film Center in Hollywood this July. The fully renovated suite will feature Barco HDR Lightsteering projection technology as well as state-of-the-art sound and film grading capabilities. The studio will be open to HDR by Barco partners by appointment, including to filmmakers for feature grading, industry demos, and exclusive screenings.