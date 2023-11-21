B&B Theatres and CJ 4DPLEX Announce Additional ScreenX Auditoriums

Courtesy of CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX and B&B Theatres have announced that more B&B multiplexes will be home to the 270-degree panoramic ScreenX format. B&B Theatres has played a pivotal role as a strategic partner to CJ 4DPLEX, helping ScreenX seamlessly integrate its innovative cinematic format into their Grand Screen PLF experience. ScreenX is set to open at B&B Theatres Portland Northshore 8 in Portland, Texas in 2024, while B&B’s luxury eight-screen cinema location in Joplin, Texas is scheduled for early 2025. The two new auditoriums bring B&B’s ScreenX network to a total of 13 locations.

This year has been marked by the opening of several B&B ScreenX locations, including B&B Theatres Wesley Chapel The Grove 16, B&B Theatres Omaha Oakview Plaza 14, B&B Theatres Ankeny 12, and B&B Theatres Wentzville Tower 12. In addition to the new ScreenX auditoriums, CJ 4DPLEX and B&B Theatres are set to debut B&B’s first-ever 4DX theater. The 4DX technology incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different environmental effects. The 4DX addition is slated for early 2024 at the new B&B Red Oak, Texas location and will coincide with the previously announced ScreenX auditorium at the new multiplex.

“We’re excited to bring the combination of two cutting-edge cinema formats together with B&B Theatres, who’s unwavering support and commitment has been instrumental in our success.” expressed Don Savant, the chief executive officer of CJ 4DPLEX Americas. “4DX continues to deliver some of the highest box office receipts of any premium format this year and we are thrilled B&B’s Red Oak location will be the first 4DX theater in their theater network.”

Brock Bagby, the executive vice president and chief content, programming & development officer at B&B Theatres said, “At B&B Theatres, we are dedicated to providing our audiences with the most innovative and immersive cinematic experiences. The continued addition of ScreenX and now 4DX is a testament to our commitment to delivering unforgettable moments at the movies. We are excited to bring these dynamic formats to our loyal patrons.”