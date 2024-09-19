B&B Theatres Partners with Barco for HDR by Barco Experience at B&B Theatres Red Oak 12

Courtesy of B&B Theatres

Movie fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex are getting a new way to enjoy movies this fall. In partnership with Barco, B&B Theatres is bringing the HDR by Barco experience to B&B Theatres in Red Oak. The special exhibition will give audiences a chance to be among the first in the world to experience the season’s most exciting new releases in Barco’s HDR with Lightsteering. The limited-run HDR by Barco program will feature new animated and live action films in a high-definition rate (HDR) presentation from September 20 through the end of the year.

B&B Theatres Red Oak 12 is one of only five theaters in the U.S., and the only location in Texas, set to premiere the new premium movie experience to the general public after its debut screening series at Cannes in May. Beginning with the release of Paramount Animation’s and Hasbro Entertainment’s Transformers One, the first animated Transformers movie in 40 years. The long-awaited technology creates a more immersive viewing experience to captivate audiences with high-contrast images up to 6x brighter than traditional projection, while retaining rich details in the darks for greater depth, clarity, and range.

B&B Presents HDR by Barco is the latest premium offering to be introduced at the state-of-the-art Red Oak theater, which opened earlier this year. The Red Oak luxury entertainment center includes other theatrical amenities like ScreenX, the B&B Grand Screen, screenPLAY!, and Max Relax, as well as non-theatrical activities like B-Roll Bowling, Outtakes Arcade, pickleball, bocce ball, and more.