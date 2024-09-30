B&B Theatres to Assume Operations of 10-Screen Cinema in Warrensburg, Missouri

Courtesy of B&B Theatres

B&B Theatres is thrilled to announce that it will assume operations of the AMC Classic 10 in Warrensburg, Missouri, effective October 31st. This acquisition reflects B&B Theatres’ ongoing commitment to providing exceptional entertainment experiences for communities across the country and a reinforcement of their regional position in the Midwest. The Warrensburg location will continue to offer a wide variety of first-run films, special events, and enhanced concession options to moviegoers. B&B Theatres is dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition.

Samco Properties, based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, is the parent company of the ownership of the cinema and has been in business for 42 years. Samco is a family-owned business which owns and operates commercial real estate in 22 states. The company is investing over $2 million to upgrade the Warrensburg cinema to create a first-class entertainment experience for the community.

B&B’s continued growth plans over the next 24 months include new builds in Joplin, MO, Grand Island, NE, and at American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ. The company also has several other potential projects in various phases of conversation and development.

“We are excited to bring our signature brand of hospitality and entertainment to the Warrensburg community,” said Bob Bagby, the chief executive officer of B&B Theatres. “Warrensburg is a B&B kind of town and we can’t wait to begin building strong relationships with our new guests and delivering the magic of cinema for years to come. Our partners at Samco share our commitment and enthusiasm, and we’re so grateful for their support.”