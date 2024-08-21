B&B Theatres to be Honored with the Dan Fellman Show “E” Award at ShowEast 2024

B&B Theatres is set to be honored with this year’s Dan Fellman Show “E” Award at ShowEast. They will be presented with the award on Thursday, October 24th, during the Final Night Awards Ceremony, hosted by The Coca-Cola Company, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. The Dan Fellman Show “E” award was renamed in 2015 to honor long-time Warner Bros. Distribution Chief Dan Fellman and to celebrate his impressive 38-year career. Each year the award is presented to an industry member or company in honor of their achievements, accomplishments, dedication, and longevity in the industry.

“We are extremely honored to present our friends at B&B Theatres with this very special award at ShowEast. This legacy family, now led by co-presidents, Brittanie, Bobbie and Brock, continue to lead the way to the companies dedication to the theatrical experience and is to be applauded as they celebrate the milestone of 100 Years of Moviegoing Magic across the U.S.”, stated Andrew Sunshine, president of the Film Expo Group. “Their outstanding leadership in the industry has resonated with moviegoers looking for that truly unique cinematic experience.”