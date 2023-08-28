B&B Theatres to Undertake Comprehensive Remodel of Portland, Texas Location

Courtesy of B&B Theatres

B&B Theatres has announced plans for full-scale remodel of their Portland Northshore 8 location in Portland, Texas. The comprehensive effort begins today and the location is expected to be closed entirely for ten weeks. Area movielovers will be thrilled to learn that the facility’s auditoriums will be updated with wide, electric recliners, providing them the ultimate in comfort.

In addition to the seat replacement, B&B Theatres will installing a B&B Theatres Grand Screen, B&B’s propiretary Premium Large Format experience, offering the largest screen and enhanced with 7.1 surround sound and ScreenX to create an immersive, 270-degree viewing experience. The location also gains a screenPLAY!, which is designed for families with small children and features a full playground structure in the theater, allowing kids to get their wiggles out for 30-minutes as a custom preshow plays onscreen. Over in their new Max Relax auditorium, extra-wide leather chaise lounge seating fills the auditorium. These Max Relax seats will also be installed in the front rows of every auditorium in the building, enhancing sightlines and viewing angles for front row guests. Designed as a rentable venue for private events, the Lyric auditorium is a tribute to the first B&B Theatres location. Complete with high-end finishes, waterfall curtains, and seat-mounted swivel tray tables, the Lyric is an intimate experience for standard viewing or for private events.

B&B Theatres is also installing a full-service bar, allowing guests to enjoy wine, beer, and cocktails along with their concession items or new menu items from the upcoming Food-to-Go options. These new made to order food items include burgers, fries, chicken tenders, flatbread pizzas, chicken sandwiches, onion rings, corn dog bites, and much more. As a final part of the process, B&B will be updating exterior signage, concession menus, hallway auditorium signs, theater wall coverings, carpet, restrooms, and more to breathe new life into the hometown theater.

Bob Bagby, the president of B&B Theatres, commented, “I am so pleased that we are able to make this happen for our guests and friends in Portland, and we couldn’t be happier with our relationship with Eric Politte as a valued partner. We are beyond excited to bring a state-of-the-art, first class movie-going experience to our guests, and they will be blown away by ‘the new B&B’! Once complete, Portland will be one-of-a-kind in the Corpus Christi area…there will be nothing else like it!”