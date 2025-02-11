BECOMING LED ZEPPELIN Has Biggest Opening Weekend Ever For An IMAX-Exclusive Music Release

Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics’ Becoming Led Zeppelin, the first-ever sanctioned film on notoriously private band, gave a record-breaking performance for its first weekend at the box office as it opened to an impressive $3M IMAX debut across 16 countries and territories. Domestically, the film’s $2.6M start ($7K per screen average) represents the biggest opening weekend ever for an IMAX-exclusive music release.

Domestically, the film landed in the domestic top 10 chart at #8 this past weekend and saw particularly strong results from both coasts as well as markets including Toronto, Cleveland, St. Louis, and Dallas. The documentary, which was released exclusively in IMAX this past Friday on 369 North American screens and held one-night-only early access screenings in eighteen markets earlier in the week, will expand nationwide across 1,000 screens on Friday, February 14, 2025.