Benny Suherman to Receive 2023 Icon Award at CineAsia

Courtesy of CineAsia

CineAsia will honor Benny Suherman, the founder and chief executive officer of Cinema XXI, with the CineAsia ICON Award on Thursday, December 7th during the Awards Ceremony at the Millennium Hilton in Bangkok.

Born in Jakarta in 1948, Benny Suherman is one of the key pioneers and lifelong player in the Indonesian cinema industry. He is the founder and majority shareholder of PT Nusantara Sejahtera Raya Tbk, also known as Cinema XXI. Benny is also the founding shareholder of PT Asahimas Chemical since 1986 until present. Previously, he was the director of film importation, distributor, and production business CV Sejahtera Film from 1969 until 1972, and founding shareholder and director of PT Suptan Film, a film importer business, from 1972 until 1996. He graduated from the Indonesian Secretarial & Management Academy in 1969.

“CineAsia is honored to recognize Benny Suherman,” stated Andrew Sunshine, the managing director of CineAsia and president of Film Expo Group. “A true Icon, Mr. Suherman and Cinema XXI are highly regarded in Indonesia, as well as across the global motion picture industry. We congratulate Mr. Suherman on this well-deserved honor.”