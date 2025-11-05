Black Bear and Regal to Give Away Sydney Sweeney’s Pink BMW Convertible as Seen in CHRISTY

Courtesy Regal

To commemorate the November 7 release of Christy, starring Sydney Sweeney as real-life boxer Christy Martin, Black Bear and Regal are giving away the pink BMW convertible used in the film. This partnership between Regal and Black Bear on the Christy Movie Pink Convertible Sweepstakes celebrates the first theatrical release from the independent studio.

“We love providing loyal movie fans with special opportunities like this—the chance to win Sydney Sweeney’s pink convertible from Christy,” said Vikki Neil, head of narketing at Regal. “Creating memorable experiences for our guests is what Regal is all about, and we’re thankful to Black Bear and Sydney Sweeney for teaming up with us to promote their new film.”

From November 7-21, Regal Crown Club members who purchase a ticket or reserve a seat with their Unlimited subscription to Christy will be automatically entered for a chance to win the screen-used 1997 BMW Z3 roadster, which has also been autographed by Sweeney. Official rules and other methods of entry can be found at the Christy Movie Pink Convertible Sweepstakes landing page.