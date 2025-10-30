Bleecker Street Launches Event Cinema Distribution Division Crosswalk

Courtesy of Bleecker Street

Bleecker Street announced the launch of Crosswalk, a bespoke distribution division that will expand the company’s capabilities beyond its traditional nationwide release strategy. Integrated into Bleecker Street’s infrastructure, Crosswalk will deliver distinctive content across two key areas: in-person experiences brought to the big screen through event cinema releases, and partnership distribution. The first titles under the new division include Rob Reiner’s Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale produced by Vertigo Live and Amy Wang’s SXSW-winning directorial debut Slanted.

As epitomized by concert films like Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale, Crosswalk will expand Bleecker’s slate into event cinema, bringing the best of in-person events to audiences across the country. This includes music concert docs and Broadway live captures, following Bleecker’s successful release of Waitress: The Musical in 2023. Crosswalk intends to release five to six titles annually alongside Bleecker’s traditional theatrical releases. Additional titles will be announced in the near future.

Crosswalk will also serve as a partnership business enabling trusted output partners access to Bleecker’s best-in-class home entertainment infrastructure and select theatrical titles. The division will continue to build its team in the coming months to support its expanded slate and partnerships. Bleecker Street recently did a successful event-style re-release of the 1984 cult classic This Is Spinal Tap and released Reiner’s Spinal Tap II: The End Continues on September 12th, as well as horror-thriller Bone Lake on October 3rd.

Bleecker has built an eclectic and exciting slate as it heads into the end of 2025 including Max Walker-Silverman’s Sundance favorite Rebuilding, starring Josh O’Connor (November 14) and Fackham Hall, a biting spoof of British period dramas (December 5th). The 2026 slate includes the recently announced untitled action-comedy feature starring RuPaul and directed by Adam Shankman; Oscar-winner Guy Nattiv’s Harmonia; The Third Parent; Victorian Psycho, a horror-thriller adapted from the acclaimed novel and starring Maika Monroe; Academy Award-winner Alex Gibney’s Musk, centered on the world’s most controversial tech-entrepreneur; and the next untitled feature from auteur Mike Leigh.

“I am so proud of what Bleecker has built, and continues to build, over the last 11 years,” said Bleecker Street chief executive officer Kent Sanderson. “Crosswalk is a key part of our growth plan and represents an exciting new chapter for the company. Through this division, we’re expanding how we share films and exploring creative ways to bring content to audiences – whether it’s theatrical, event-driven releases, or with strategic partnerships.”