Bleecker Street Partners with Fathom Entertainment for Exclusive July Nationwide Re-Release of THIS IS SPINAL TAP

Courtesy of Fathom Events

Bleecker Street has announced a partnership with Fathom Entertainment for the upcoming U.S. theatrical re-release of the 1984 cult classic This Is Spinal Tap. Created by Rob Reiner, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer, This Is Spinal Tap chronicles England’s loudest and most punctual band on their disaster-filled U.S. tour. The remastered, remixed, and definitive 4K restoration of what can only be described as a mockumentary masterpiece is set to screen nationwide on July 5th, 6th, and 7th in exclusive special screenings. The partnership with Fathom follows the recent announcement that Bleecker Street acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the film and its upcoming sequel, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which will release theatrically on September 12th.

This Is Spinal Tap was initially released to critical acclaim in 1984 and went on to become a cult classic. In 2002, it was deemed “culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress, and was selected for preservation by the National Film Registry. The exclusive theatrical release of This Is Spinal Tap marks Bleecker Street and Fathom Entertainment’s third partnership, following Guy Nattiv’s Golda and Waitress: The Musical, both of which were released in 2023. Tickets for This is Spinal Tap will be available for purchase later this spring.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues once again sees Reiner directing, with Guest, McKean, and Shearer reprising their iconic roles as the legendary heavy metal band Spinal Tap. The film follows England’s loudest and most punctual band as they reunite after a 15-year hiatus for one final concert. Also featured in the sequel will be be cameos from music legends Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, as well as appearances from Paul Shaffer, Fran Drescher, Don Lake, John Michael Higgins, Nina Conti, Griffin Matthews, Kerry Godliman, and Chris Addison.

Bleecker’s upcoming 2025 slate also includes crowd-pleasing rom-com The Wedding Banquet, from director Andrew Ahn which stars Lily Gladstone, Bowen Yang, and Yuh-jung Youn, which had its world premiere in Sundance and will open in theaters on April 18th. The fall festival hit The Friend, starring Naomi Watts, Bill Murray, and Bing the Great Dane, opens in NY March 28th and nationwide April 4th. Bleecker’s upcoming thriller Relay, which premiered at TIFF, stars Riz Ahmed, Lily James, and Sam Worthington, and will be released this summer.