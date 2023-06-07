Blitz-CineStar Opens New Location in Kosovo

Courtesy of Blitz-CineStar

On June 1st, CineStar Cinemas opened its largest megaplex in Southeast Europe. Located in Prishtina, the capital of Kosovo, the multiplex is part of the region’s biggest shopping mall, the Prishtina Mall. The location has 15 screens with a total capacity of approximately 2000 seats, which includes premium formats ScreenX, 4DX, Gold Class. Auditoriums are equipped with Harkness wall-to-wall screens, Barco 4K RGB laser projectors, RealD Ultimate 3D, JBL speakers, and Crown amplifiers.

For the first time, CineStar Cinemas is bringing Screen X to the region. Also available at CineStar Prishtina are a wide range of other special formats including 4DX, Gold Class, Ultimate by Dolby Atmos, Kids screen, Gaming screen, eXtreme screen, as well as complementary types of content such as birthday party rooms and the Cinema bar. The interior design is the work of the same desig team behind a number of the group’s latest projects, including Cinestar 4DX Mall of Split, which received the ICTA Award as 2019 Best New Build Cinema in Europe.

CineStar was recently named the International Exhibitor of the Year at CineEurope in 2019 by International Union of Cinemas (UNIC).