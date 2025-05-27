Blockbusters Fuel Record Memorial Day Weekend at Marcus Theatres

Courtesy Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres announced that it achieved a record-setting Memorial Day weekend in box office sales, attendance, concessions, food and beverage revenue and per cap. With the holiday weekend serving as the unofficial start to the busy summer season, crowds were drawn to the blockbuster hits Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. In addition, strong carryover performances from Final Destination: Bloodlines, Thunderbolts*, and Sinners contributed to the record weekend results.

Records shattered during the holiday weekend included the best Memorial Day weekend four-day box office; all-time highest Memorial Day weekend four-day attendance; top-grossing Memorial Day weekend of all time for premium formats, which includes Marcus UltraScreen DLX and SuperScreen DLX, ScreenX and IMAX; the highest Memorial Day weekend concessions, food and beverage revenue and per cap; and the best Memorial Day weekend film opening ever with Lilo & Stitch.

“Coming off an exciting April featuring the massive success of both A Minecraft Movie and Sinners, this Memorial Day weekend broke our all-time records, with the incredible reception to the fun family live-action film, Lilo & Stitch and the action-packed Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” said Greg Marcus, chief executive officer of Marcus Corporation. “Once again, huge audiences came out for the experience of enjoying these films on the big screen in theaters. We expect the momentum to continue throughout the summer with an exciting slate of films ahead.”

“Congratulations to our amazing Marcus Theatres team. With theaters busy from open to close all weekend long, they delivered an unforgettable experience for our customers,” said Mark Gramz, the president of Marcus Theatres. “As moviegoers very well know, you simply cannot replicate the in-person movie experience from your couch. With so much to experience at Marcus Theatres, including our selection of fantastic food and beverages, incredible luxury seating, amazing sound and immersive screens, the movies are the hot destination this summer and all year long.”