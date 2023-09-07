Blue Cinema Opens the First Premium Rooftop Cinema in Switzerland

Image: Grayjay Photography, Courtesy of blue Cinema

blue Cinema is presenting its latest series, Summer Rooftop Cinema Nights, in Chur, Switzerland. From September 1st to 30th, film fans can enjoy a unique film experience in the midst of a breathtaking mountain backdrop. The Rooftop Cinema Chur is located on the roof of the blue Cinema Chur and offers views of the surrounding Alpine panorama. The combination of the open-air cinema and natural beauty of the mountains creates an ideal backdrop for cinema evenings.

Throughout September, blue Cinema shows current blockbusters such as Barbie and Retribution, but also film classics and past highlights such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie or Top Gun on the Rooftop Cinema Chur. Every evening around 100 guests have the opportunity to enjoy the ambience in lounge chairs with a free choice of seats. Even when it rains, the program goes on, thanks to the capes provided by blue Cinema.

In addition to the snacks and drinks served at the rooftop bar, the burger restaurant Hans im Glück also offers burgers on the roof terrace. The cinema features laser projection from Barco and audio technology from JBL and was conceived by the German cinema integrator Cine Project.

“I am very proud that we can further refine our blue Cinema Chur with the Rooftop Cinema Nights. The success that the cinema has had since opening last autumn proves that we have struck a chord in the region,” says Grégoire Schnegg, the chief product officer of blue Cinema. “blue Cinema stands for more than just going to the cinema. We offer unforgettable experiences for young and old. With the Rooftop Cinema Nights, we take our guests to exciting film worlds – surrounded by the majestic backdrop of the Bünder mountains.”

Marcel Kober, the head of legal for the company adds, “In addition to the location in Chur that opened last year, we are also happy to be part of the implementation of the rooftop cinema. This is a unique and innovative concept for Switzerland.”