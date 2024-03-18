Blumhouse and AMC Theatres Launch First-Ever Halfway To Halloween Film Festival

Courtesy Blumhouse, AMC

Blumhouse and AMC Theatres are celebrating Halloween early with the first-ever Halfway to Halloween Film Festival. The five-day festival kicks off Friday, March 29 in over 40 cities and 100 AMC movie theaters across the U.S., and features five different repertory films—anchored by the 13th anniversary of Insidious, screening April 1, nearly halfway to Halloween. Insidious marked the first collaboration between the now-merged Blumhouse and Atomic Monster.

Festival-goers can catch their favorite Blumhouse films on the big screen, with tickets priced at just $8 per film. Plus, they’ll have the chance to win giveaways, get sneak peeks and see exclusive recorded messages from directors and talent from the films. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15 on AMCTheatres.com and within the AMC Mobile App for the following films:

Friday, March 29 – Split

Saturday, March 30 – The Purge

Sunday, March 31 – Ouija: Origin of Evil

Monday, April 1 – Insidious (13th year anniversary of the movie’s opening)

Tuesday, April 2 – The Invisible Man

“We wanted to celebrate local communities of horror fans throughout the country with a fun, affordable and slightly evil night at the movies. We’re grateful to our partners at AMC for helping us bring this idea to life,” said Jason Blum, Founder and CEO, Blumhouse.

“Blumhouse films terrify and delight horror fans. We are excited to bring these favorites back to the big screen,” said Elizabeth Frank, EVP Worldwide Programming and Chief Content Officer, AMC Theatres.

The full list of cities includes: Atlanta (GA), Baltimore (MD), Boston (MA), Charlotte (NC), Chattanooga (TN), Chicago (IL), Cincinnati (OH), Columbus (OH), Dallas (TX), Denver (CO), Detroit (MI), Harlingen (TX), Hartford (CT), Houston (TX), Indianapolis (IN), Jacksonville (FL), Kansas City (MO), Las Vegas (NV), Los Angeles (CA), Miami (FL), Minneapolis (MN), Mobile (AL), New Haven (CT), New Orleans (LA), New York (NY), Norfolk (VA), Orlando (FL), Philadelphia (PA), Phoenix (AZ), Pittsburgh (PA), Rockford (IL), San Diego (CA), San Francisco (CA), Seattle (WA), Spokane (WA), Tallahassee (FL), Tampa (FL), Tucson (AZ), Tulsa (OK), Washington, D.C., Wichita (KS).

Learn more about the first-ever Halfway to Halloween Film Festival here.