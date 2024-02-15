BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE Sets Record for Biggest Midweek Valentine’s Day with $14M

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

Paramount Pictures’ Bob Marley: One Love opened to $14M at 3,500 domestic locations yesterday, Wednesday, February 14th, making it the number 1 midweek Valentine’s Day opening ever. The film earned an A CinemaScore and scored 5 out of 5 on Comscore PostTrak leading into the 6-day holiday weekend. Boxoffice Pro analyst Shawn Robbins is forecasting a 6-Day opening weekend range of $30M-$40M. Exit polls found that 80% of moviegoers would definitely recommend the movie. Bob Marley: One Love also currently holds a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Internationally, the film will open this week in 47 markets including: Australia, Benelux, Brazil, France, Germany, Mexico, Scandinavia, Spain and the United Kingdom, with Italy (February 22nd), Korea (March 14th), and Japan (May 10th) opening later this spring.