Boutique Dine-In Reel Luxury Cinemas Launches Website for Grand Opening

Courtesy of Reel Luxury Cinemas/Culinary Khancepts

Reel Luxury Cinemas, located in The Woodlands, TX, has officially opened to the public and announced the launch of its website. Designed and implemented by Theater Toolkit, the website features a user-friendly interface and intuitive navigation, providing a small glimpse into the experience that awaits them at Reel Luxury Cinemas, the new location from Houston’s Culinary Khancepts. By blending opulent aesthetics with cutting-edge technology, Reel Luxury Cinemas seeks to create a cinematic experience that will transcend traditional movie viewing. The deployment of their new website marks another collaboration between the Star Cinema Grill/Reel Luxury Cinemas group and Theater Toolkit. The partnership has several additional upcoming projects in the works, including the release of mobile apps for both Star Cinema Grill and Reel Luxury Cinemas, as well as food & beverage ordering.

“We are thrilled to unveil the Reel Luxury Cinemas website, which helps reflect the elegance and exclusivity that defines our brand,” said Jason Ostrow, the vice president of development at Reel Luxury Cinemas. “With our unique concept, we offer an immersive journey for movie lovers seeking the pinnacle of luxury and comfort. The website serves as a window into the extraordinary world that awaits our valued guests.”