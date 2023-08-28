The Boxoffice Company Powers National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 2, Representing 630+ Cinemas Across the U.K.

Image courtesy: The Boxoffice Company

The Boxoffice Company will help moviegoers discover new locations, new formats, and new movies as part of National Cinema Day, to be celebrated in the U.K. on Saturday, September 2.

More than 630 venues — including all major U.K. cinema operators and a wide range of smaller exhibitors — are participating in the celebration of cinemagoing, offering tickets from £3 for new titles, independent films, and summer blockbusters in all formats and all showtimes.

The Boxoffice Company is the parent company of Boxoffice PRO.

National Cinema Day has been developed by the cross-industry body Cinema First and supported by the Film Distributors’ Association and the U.K. Cinema Association. The Boxoffice Company has created the celebration’s digital presence.

Building on the success of last year’s National Cinema Day, which saw almost 1.5 million admissions at cinemas across the U.K., The Boxoffice Company has been working closely with Cinema First on providing access to showtimes and digital services for the one-day event.

The Boxoffice Company also powered the showtimes for the official site behind the American edition of National Cinema Day held this past Sunday, which also saw millions of U.S. moviegoers heading to the movies on the big screen.

The Boxoffice Company represents more than 150 worldwide exhibitors with their online ticketing and digital marketing needs, powering Google, IMDb, Bing, TikTok, and Apple with their showtimes and ticketing capabilities.

“Given The Boxoffice Company’s long standing support for our industry, we’re delighted and hugely grateful to be able to partner with them once again this year in helping make National Cinema Day a unique celebration of U.K. cinema-going,” Phil Clapp, Chief Executive of U.K. Cinema Association and Board member of Cinema First, said in a press release.

“National Cinema Day is a fantastic, impactful holiday for cinema-going, and we’re excited to help fans discover new venues, new movies, and new formats at their local cinemas,” said Malcolm MacMillan, EVP of Global Exhibitor Relations for The Boxoffice Company. “We’re proud to partner with Cinema First, Film Distributors’ Association and the U.K. Cinema Association to help exhibitors, no matter what size the cinema chain, attract new and returning film fans and help them easily purchase tickets for National Cinema Day.”

To buy tickets or see a list of participating venues, visit NationalCinemaDay.uk or your local cinema’s website or app.