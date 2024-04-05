Boxoffice Podcast CinemaCon 2024: Cineworld CEO Eduardo Acuña – Presented by Tapos by Jacro

Daniel, Rebecca, and Chad highlight what they expect from the studio presentations on this special preview edition of the Boxoffice Podcast’s CinemaCon 2024 series, brought to you by Tapos by Jacro. In our feature segment, Daniel interviews Cineworld CEO Eduardo Acuña and CJ 4DPLEX Americas CEO Don Savant.

