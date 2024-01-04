British Independent Cinema Chain The Light Appoints Digital Cinema Media

Courtesy of DCM

The Light, a British independent cinema chain, has appointed Digital Cinema Media (DCM) to grow its ad revenue and build brand partnerships across its portfolio. DCM will take over the current contract, which is held by Pearl & Dean, beginning Friday, January 12th. Founded in 2007, The Light represents 2% of the UK cinema market with 13 venues across the UK and also offers leisure activities such as axe throwing, bowling, shuffleboard, and climbing walls.

DCM currently works with UK exhibitors such as Cineworld, ODEON, Picturehouse, and Vue. The addition of The Light to DCM’s portfolio of cinemas will enhance the ability of brands to target families and young audiences in the independent cinema sector. DCM also recently renewed its long-standing partnership with HOME Manchester, an independent arts center located in Manchester City Centre.

James Morris, the chief executive officer of The Light, said, “We are really delighted to have the opportunity to partner with the team at DCM. Their knowledge of the market, understanding of our offer and endless enthusiasm coupled with their impressive commercial insight, creative ability and technological capability will help to grow our business. DCM will help to enhance our advertising revenue streams, build stronger brand partnerships, increase engagement with our customers and support the evolution of our wider strategy, and we cannot wait to get started.”

Karen Stacey, the chief executive officer of DCM, added, “We are incredibly excited to be going into partnership with The Light. The Light experience is unique and memorable with loyal, influential and passionate audiences who are highly engaged in film and The Light brand. We believe we can work closely with The Light team to create new brand experiences and partnerships across its portfolio. Cinema’s post-Covid recovery has been incredible, with DCM driving strong advertising revenues over the last two years. The 2024 film slate offers some amazing opportunities for us to really make the most of the partnership by providing unique, premium experiences, especially through our DCM Studios team.”