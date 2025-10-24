BTS MOVIE WEEKS Crosses $10M at the Global Box Office

Courtesy Trafalgar Releasing

HYBE and Trafalgar Releasing are proud to announce that BTS MOVIE WEEKS has crossed the $10M milestone at the worldwide box office. This global cinematic celebration of the pop band BTS comprised four specially curated and remastered concert films—BTS 2016 Live The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue Remastered; BTS 2017 Live Trilogy Episode III the Wings Tour the Final Remastered; BTS 2019 World Tour ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ London Remastered; and BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo—spanning the group’s career, showcasing their growth and evolution over time.

Released in over 80 territories, with a footprint of 2,700+ screens, and running globally from September 24 to October 5 (extending into later October and November across South Korea, Vietnam and Japan, respectively), the theatrical festival transformed foyers into celebratory spaces with themed message walls and cinema screens into dance floors, as ARMY (official fandom name) came together to show their support ahead of the group’s highly-anticipated reunion in 2026. BTS Movie Weeks was distributed by Trafalgar Releasing in all markets save South Korea and Japan, where the program was released by Megabox and Avex, respectively.

Across all screenings, fans were encouraged to bring their ARMY BOMB lightsticks and sing along to the group’s hit songs, breaking from traditional cinema etiquette, while enjoying photo opportunities with in-foyer installations. The event’s marketing campaign also invited fans to download custom slogan designs from the official website to use at the screenings, generating over 110,000 downloads worldwide.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, said, “We’re truly excited by the response to BTS Movie Weeks. It’s a testament to the enduring power of BTS and the anticipation for their return, while also showcasing innovative new ways to create global event cinema experiences.”

BTS Movie Weeks marks the third collaboration between HYBE and Trafalgar Releasing presented in a festival format, showcasing classic K-pop concerts through a themed series with added fan and exhibitor activations. Previous editions—Hybe Cine Fest in LATAM (2024) and Hybe Cine Fest in Asia (2025)—were region-specific, with BTS MOVIE WEEKS representing the first global evolution of the format.