BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas Crosses $53M at Global Box Office

Image courtesy: Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing’s concert film BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas has extended its lead as the highest-grossing event cinema release worldwide, with $53M to date.

Boxoffice PRO previously covered the news when the film first broke the record, reaching $40M on February 10.

Since the film began with limited screenings on February 1, it’s screened on 5,817 cinemas across 128 territories.

Premium formats including CJ 4DPlex’s ScreenX and 4DX accounted for 25% of the overall box office, from approximately 10% of the total screens.

The event was HYBE and Trafalgar Releasing’s fifth global title with the band, including 2018’s Burn the Stage: The Movie, 2019’s Bring the Soul: The Movie, 2020’s Bring the Silence: The Movie, and 2022’s BTS: Permission to Dance.

“We are delighted to see BTS: Yet To Come In Cinemas exceed an incredible $50M milestone at the box office,” Trafalgar Releasing’s CEO Marc Allenby said in a press release. “This figure is testament to the group, the ongoing dedication of the audiences, and a credit to the international partnerships that made this landmark cinema event possible.”

“We are deeply gratified by the fact that one-fourth of our worldwide box office sales can be attributed to the special formats with ScreenX and 4DX, that we offered for the BTS concerts,” CJ 4DPLEX’s CEO Jong Ryul Kim added in the same press release. “We take great pride in this achievement and extend our sincere gratitude to viewers worldwide for their unwavering support.”