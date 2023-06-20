Canadian Picture Pioneers Appoints Greg Mason as President

Greg Mason, Courtesy of CPP

Greg Mason has been appointed as the new president of Canadian Picture Pioneers (CPP). The decision was unanimously approved during a recent meeting held on June 1st at ShowCanada in Vancouver.

Greg brings a wealth of experience within the motion picture and entertainment industries. He previously served on the CPP Board of directors for 16 years, including five years as vice president. Currently, Greg is the president and chief executive officer of Mason Marketing Solutions (MMS), a multi-faceted marketing firm that approaches client marketing with entertainment industry best practices in mind.



Prior to founding MMS, Greg was the vice president of marketing for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Canada, where he was responsible for driving all studio marketing efforts in Canada. Greg has also held key leadership marketing and sales roles within Cineplex, Coca-Cola Ltd. and The Walt Disney Company. In addition to his commitment to the Canadian Picture Pioneers, Greg is also a long-standing supporter of the Terry Fox Foundation. Handing over the proverbial baton is outgoing president Jason Fulsom, who will remain on the Board as Treasurer.