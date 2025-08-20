Celebrate Date Night @ the Movies at Showcase Cinemas On Friday, August 22nd with Two-for-One Concessions

Courtesy of Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is celebrating Date Night @ the Movies on Friday, August 22nd with two-for-one concessions, including Rico’s Nachos, Pretzel Depot Hand Rolled Pretzels, personal pizzas as well as Coca-Cola Freestyle Drinks, ICEE Frozen Beverages, packaged candy and, of course, freshly popped movie theater popcorn. For an extra-special date night treat, guests can also enjoy two-for-one Slider Bar entrées at select locations. As an added perk, members of Showcase Cinemas’ free Starpass loyalty program will earn double reward points on movie tickets to any showtime on August 22nd and on select food and beverage purchases. Reward points can be used toward future ticket and concession purchases. This special deal is taking place at all Showcase Cinemas locations in Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, and Rhode Island.

“There’s nothing like seeing a movie on the big screen with someone special – whether a partner, friend, or family member – and we’re excited to offer this special deal to make the moviegoing experience even more fun and affordable,” said Thalissa Sautai, the vice president of marketing and partnerships at Showcase Cinemas. “There are so many great movies out right now, it’s the perfect time to plan a night out at Showcase Cinemas to see the newest releases in the cinema, how they’re meant to be seen.”