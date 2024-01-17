Celebrate National Popcorn Day on January 19th with Deals and Discounts at a Theater Near You

Courtesy of The Cinema Foundation

With National Popcorn Day approaching on Friday, January 19th, movie theaters around the country are announcing their plans to celebrate the ultimate movie snack. Last week, The Cinema Foundation, in partnership with Fandango, announced National Popcorn Day’s arrival, with more than 30,000 screens participating in the only-in-theaters one-day event.

“Popcorn at the movies was first introduced 95 years ago, and it’s been an inseparable part of the moviegoing experience ever since,” says Bryan Braunlich, the executive director of The Cinema Foundation. “National Popcorn Day will bring together millions of film fans of all ages to watch new movies on the big screen while enjoying their favorite theater snacks at discounted prices.”

America’s favorite movie theater concession will see discounted prices and unlimited refills, along with a slew of other special promotions at participating U.S. theaters. Visit your local movie theater’s website or app to learn more about deals and discounts in your area.

AMC Theatres is celebrating with unlimited popcorn refill deals and unique popcorn-themed merch. AMC ticket-buying guests can take advantage of the unlimited refills on any size of AMC Perfectly Popcorn all day long on January 19th. Guests can also purchase exclusive, limited edition AMC merch, such as a Loungefly popcorn crossbody bag, sold in theaters while supplies last. Consumers who want even more popcorn-themed swag can visit AMC’s Merch Store.

“Consumers equate hot, delicious, fresh popcorn with AMC, so we celebrate by creating attractive offers like unlimited refills we know movie lovers and popcorn lovers alike will want,” said Hank Green, the vice president of AMC Food and Beverage. “We’ll have plenty of popcorn to go around throughout the day, but we expect these popular bags and online swag to sell out quickly, so don’t wait too long to get yours.”



Cinemark is shining the spotlight on everyone’s favorite movie snack with $2 off all in-theater purchases of medium and large popcorn on Friday, January 19th. Moviegoers are also being invited to enter Cinemark’s Mobile Ordering Sweepstakes. Between now and Monday, January 22nd, guests who place a mobile concessions order using the Cinemark website or app for in-theater consumption will be automatically entered to win free popcorn and Coke for an entire year. Cinemark Movie Rewards members are also able to enter a member-only sweepstakes, where one lucky winner will receive a $500 Cinemark gift card. Cinemark’s official Instagram and X accounts (@Cinemark) will also be giving away free large popcorns on Friday, January 19th.

“Delicious buttery popcorn is one of the most quintessential components of the theatrical experience, and we are delighted to provide our guests with multiple ways to celebrate the beloved snack on National Popcorn Day,” said David Haywood, Cinemark’s senior vice president of food & beverage. “Not only can moviegoers partake in special discounts and sweepstakes surrounding the holiday while taking in a great film on our massive screens, but our recent expansion with third party delivery platforms will allow popcorn fans the chance to enjoy the delectable treat from their homes if they are unable to make it to the theater.”



Marcus Theatres is inviting Marcus Magical Movie Rewards (MMR) members to pop in for $5 off any size popcorn and a chance to win free popcorn for one year. MMR members who have already purchased and brought their 2024 Ultimate Popcorn Tub will receive one free refill, and members without the tub will receive $5 off popcorn purchases in cinemas and movie taverns on January 19th. Moviegoers who aren’t MMR members can sign up for free at the theater to receive either discount.

“The smell, taste, and crunch of popcorn are synonymous with going to the movies,” said Mark Gramz, the president of Marcus Theatres. “Not only was it the landslide favorite choice in national surveys, but it was Marcus Magical Movie Reward members’ favorite snack in both 2023 Blockbuster and Holiday surveys. Popcorn is such a box office favorite that we wanted to make this year’s National Popcorn Day extra special and provide the best value so audiences can celebrate with whatever popcorn size their appetite desires. And for one lucky winner, the popcorn party will continue with free popcorn for a year from your local Marcus Theatre or Movie Tavern.”



Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations will see an invasion of silver saucers nationwide this Friday and all of them will be filled with free popcorn. Alamo Drafthouse will be slinging big bowls of freshly popped kernels and real clarified butter at every screening all day long on National Popcorn Day, January 19th. Just buy a ticket plus any other food or beverage item, and receive a silver bowl of hot, salty, buttery goodness. They’re not bottomless like Alamo’s regular bowls, but they are free in celebration of National Popcorn Day.



Showcase Cinemas‘ Starpass loyalty program members can enjoy one free small freshly-popped popcorn with any movie ticket purchase on January 19th at all locations in Massachusetts, New York, Ohio and Rhode Island. The Showcase Starpass loyalty program is free and easy to join. Members earn 10% on most purchases and receive a $5 voucher with every $50 spent. Members may register online or at the box office during their ticket purchase on January 19th to qualify for the offer.

“National Popcorn Day is something we look forward to all year; we are excited to once again offer free popcorn to our Starpass loyalty members to celebrate the occasion,” said Mark Malinowski, the vice president of global marketing. “There’s nothing like seeing a movie the way it’s meant to be seen: on the big screen with freshly-popped, buttery popcorn in hand. There is no better way to kick off this New Year than with a trip to the movies!”



Prospector Popcorn is ready to give consumers their kernel fix on National Popcorn Day with sales on popcorn and gifts throughout their site. The non-profit gourmet popcorn brand makes hand-crafted freshly popped in Ridgefield, Connecticut and addresses the issue of unemployment among individuals with disabilities. According to Prospector Popcorn, approximately 75% of the company’s workforce self-identifies with a disability. Prospector Popcorn seeks to transform the lives of people with disabilities by giving them competitive and inclusive employment opportunities.