ces+ Fuels Expansion of Ecuador-Based Cinema Chain Multicines SA

The longstanding partnership of cinema equipment and supplies company ces+ with Ecuador-based cinema chain Multicines SA continues as the chain expands.

Multicines SA, a Quito-based movie theater chain, recently acquired Cinemark Ecuador and Cinext, marking a significant expansion within the Ecuadorian market. This strategic move propels Multicines SA into the spotlight as one of the largest chains in Ecuador, bolstered by the comprehensive consulting and ongoing support from ces+.

With three newly deployed cinema locations in Pomasqui, Comercio, Mall del Norte, and San Marino, Multicines SA’s growth narrative is a testament to the collaborative synergy between the two companies.

As Multicines SA prepares for further growth, ces+ is poised to implement the Unique TMS + CIELO + and ces+ Help Desk solutions. These technologies will provide Multicines SA with unparalleled visibility and control across their circuit, ensuring a seamless operational experience.

“The journey with ces+ has been one of mutual trust and shared vision,” Multicines SA’s CEO Gonzalo Lopez said in a press release. “Their expertise has been crucial in not only realizing our expansion but in shaping the future of our company.”

“In the cinema industry, growth is intertwined with innovation and adaptability,” ces+ CEO Alex Younger said in the same press release. “Our relationship with Multicines SA illustrates the power of the right partnership to navigate and thrive in a competitive market.”