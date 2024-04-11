CGR Cinemas Continues Upgrades with the Addition of 100 Christie RGB Pure Laser Projectors

Sebastien Bruel, technical director, CGR Cinemas (left) and Christie’s EVP of Cinema, Brian Claypool, take a break from a busy CinemaCon to pose for a photo. Photo courtesy of Christie.

CGR Cinemas, the second largest cinema chain in France and the first cinema operator in EMEA to install Christie’s RGB pure laser projectors, continues its cinema upgrades with Christie RGB pure laser projectors.

With more than 73 locations and over 700 screens, CGR was one of the first cinema chains in EMEA to offer Christie’s RGB pure laser projectors that feature CineLife+ electronics and RealLaser™ illumination, to provide moviegoers with an advanced cinematic experience. Today, CGR continues to work with leading French Cinema integrator, Ciné Digital to install projectors from Christie’s wide portfolio of models, which include CineLife+ Series projectors in CGR’s ICE (Immersive Cinema Experience) auditoriums across their remaining locations.

“Deploying Christie RGB pure laser projectors in CGR locations across the country means we are offering our moviegoers the highest quality image on screen,” says Sebastien Bruel, technical director, CGR Cinemas. “We continue to elevate the cinematic experience through our ICE PLF concept, while future-proofing our investment with advanced technology. Christie projectors are exceptionally bright, with true-to-life 4K resolution and are energy-efficient. We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Christie.”

“We’ve worked closely with CGR since 2007, and we’re thrilled to continue our longstanding relationship with them,” says Adil Zerouali, senior sales director, Cinema EMEA, Christie. “We share in their mission to deliver an exceptional moviegoing experience for their guests, and we trust that our RGB pure laser projectors will help them do so.”

Christie RGB pure laser projectors with Real|Laser illumination bring an unmatched image to cinema screens and reduce energy costs by converting more lumens per watt, meaning they use less power to produce more on-screen brightness.

Christie® CineLife+™ Series cinema projectors feature ultra-fast Series 4 processing electronics. CineLife+ expands the horizons of cinema projection technology by bringing advanced format capabilities to mainstream cinemas. CineLife+ projectors offer a new world of color and contrast, provide high efficiency and a long operational life, and reproduce 2D and 3D content at 4K resolution and up to 120 frames per second.