Christie and Santikos Entertainment Enter Exclusive Agreement to Acquire Christie Cinema Projectors for 17 Grand Theatre and AmStar Locations

Photo courtesy Christie

Texas-based Santikos Entertainment, North America’s eighth largest cinema circuit, has penned an agreement with technology provider Christie to acquire its latest RGB pure laser and RBe digital cinema projectors with Series 4 electronics along with the new DCI-compliant Series 4- IMB.

The agreement will see Christie projectors installed in Santikos’ AmStar Cinemas and The Grand Theatres locations—17 theaters in total, made part of the Santikos family as a part of the circuit’s 2023 acquisition of Southern Theatres. Christie will deploy and install projectors through Christie Professional Services, extending a partnership that was established in 2011. Christie Professional Services provides 24/7 NOC support, onsite services (preventative and emergency maintenance), extended warranty coverage, critical inventory management, and remote monitoring with Cinergy, a cloud-based theatre management platform.

“By upgrading our Santikos projectors at the 17 Grand Theatre and AmStar Cinemas locations to Christie projectors, we are not just enhancing the technical quality of those theaters; we are elevating the whole moviegoing experience. With Christie’s state-of-the-art technology, we’re ensuring that every film is presented with stunning clarity, vibrant colors, and incredible audio, allowing our communities to truly lose themselves in the magic of cinema,” stated Tim Handren, CEO of Santikos Entertainment. “This investment underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence and exceeding the expectations of our patrons, providing them with nothing short of cinematic perfection.”



“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Santikos,” said Brian Claypool, executive vice president of cinema, Christie. “Their reputation for excellence and innovation is only outshone by their contribution to their local communities. This agreement not only underlines the dedication by both parties to future-proof and enhance the moviegoing experience for Santikos properties but also signifies a shared vision to drive industry growth.”