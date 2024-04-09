Christie Cinema Projectors Power the New Chilean Multiplex Muvix Talca

Image Courtesy of Christie

Christie announced today that Chilean cinema chain Muvix has equipped all seven theaters of its new multiplex in Talca, Chile with CineLife+™ cinema projectors.

The new complex has a capacity of 1,313 seats across seven theaters with screens that range in size from 10 meters (33 feet) to 16 meters (52 feet) wide. Auditoriums are equipped with Christie CineLife + projectors that deliver brightness of 9,000 to 22,000 lumens.

Theatre 7, called Aera, includes Dolby Atmos sound and a 16-meter (52-foot) large-format screen powered by a Christie 4K projector that, in the words of Muvix founder and CEO, Sebastian Martinez, “delivers a unique experience and superior image quality.”

Muvix and its sister chain, Cine Star, belong to Grupo Syem, the only Chilean-owned exhibition company in the country. In addition to Muvix Talca, the company also has 20 Christie projectors distributed in its various cinemas throughout the country.

“Christie projectors are quite reliable, with excellent image quality,” says Martinez. “They are robust and are easy to learn to manipulate.”

The CEO of Muvix also highlights the service provided by Christie: “The service has been very good and Christie is always quick to respond. If we have any technical questions, the team is ready to support us.”

He adds, “The relationship with the Christie team, especially with Diego Lopez, has grown stronger for more than six years now, which puts us on the right track for all the future projects we will bring.”

Diego Lopez, general manager NOLA and Andean Region of Christie, says: “We are very happy that Muvix continues to rely on Christie for their new multiplexes. We know that for this chain, the audience experience is a priority and that Muvix is committed to delivering the highest standards in projection. So we are delighted that they feel completely safe in our hands.”