Christie Equips New Cinemex Theaters with Laser Projectors

Cinemex will equip a total of five theater complexes with Christie CineLife+ Series laser cinema projectors as part of its brand renewal and modernization initiative, coinciding with its 30th anniversary. This project is part of Cinemex’s broader expansion and modernization plan, which includes new openings and renovations throughout the year. The chain currently operates nearly 3,000 screens across Mexico. The acquired projectors include CP2409-RBe, CP2411-RBe, CP2415-RGB, and CP2420-RGB, each selected to meet the specific projection needs of individual auditoriums.

The first 10 projectors were installed in late December at the new Cinemex Platino in Samara Satélite, Mexico City—the first complex to showcase the chain’s new brand identity—where projection technology played a key role in the transformation. The remaining projectors will be installed between March and May of 2025 across four additional locations: Cinemex Downtown in Puebla, Cinemex Paseo Jardines in Veracruz, Cinemex Paseo Martín Carrera in Mexico City, and Cinemex Alaia Tapachula in Chiapas. The agreement with Cinemex was a collaboration led by Christie’s team, including Diego López, director of cinema for Latin America, and Ernesto Armus, general manager of the Cinema Division in Mexico.

“At Cinemex, continuous innovation and modernization are key pillars of our strategy to differentiate ourselves in the market,” says Francisco Eguren, the chief operating officer of Cinemex. “Adopting advanced projection technology, such as Christie’s laser projectors, enables us to deliver a superior cinematic experience, providing our audiences with exceptional image quality and greater visual impact in every screening.”

Several factors influenced the decision to choose Christie projectors. “Christie’s laser projectors offer superior image quality, featuring a wider color spectrum and exceptional brightness that ensures stunning visuals,” explains Eguren. “We also appreciate their ease of use, with features like auto-configuration and motorized lens mounting that optimize our operations and ensure top performance in our theaters. Energy efficiency and operational cost optimization are critical factors in our technology decisions. Christie’s laser projectors stand out for their reliability and durability, with a long lifespan that minimizes maintenance needs. Additionally, their energy efficiency helps us reduce power consumption, leading to a lower environmental impact and cost savings. Thanks to laser technology, we can provide a high-level cinematic experience while maximizing operational profitability.”

“We are honored that Cinemex has chosen Christie for this large-scale deployment of laser cinema projectors, further strengthening our long-standing partnership,” says Armus. “Our team in Mexico is fully committed to providing them with the best service and support. We sincerely thank the entire Cinemex team for their trust in our brand.”

Eguren concludes, “At Cinemex, we deeply value Christie’s technology and its commitment to continuous innovation in cinematic projection. Their contribution has been instrumental in ensuring that our theaters remain at the forefront of the industry, delivering the best possible visual experience to our customers.”