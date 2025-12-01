Christie Expands Range of Cinema Technology with Launch of RGBH Projectors

Courtesy of Christie

Christie has announced the launch of two new RGBH cinema projectors, the CP4415m-RGBH and CP4420m-RGBH. At CineAsia, from December 8 to 11 at IconSiam Hall, Bangkok, attendees are invited to experience the new CP4420m-RGBH lighting up the screen and view the CP4415m-RGBH on static display, both showcased in the Christie Theatre in MR1.

Featuring the latest 0.98″ 4K SST DMD with CineLife+ electronics and Phazer illumination, these new projectors are a compact and cost-effective option to deliver bright, bold visuals for small-to-medium-sized screens. The new models are compatible with existing legacy lenses and accessories from lamp-based projectors, to further reduce costs for exhibitors transitioning from lamp to laser.

The CP4415m-RGBH and CP4420m-RGBH feature 15,000 and 20,000 lumens of brightness, respectively, and a configurable hybrid laser light source that is optimized for post-production and stunning visuals on all cinema screen types. The new models are also quiet, at less than 47 dBA, making them ideal for small spaces and boothless installations.

“We offer the widest range of cinema projectors on the market, and with the launch of these new RGBH models, we continue our commitment to exhibitors by developing effective solutions that meet the needs of every cinema screen,” says Allan Fernandes, the senior product manager of cinema at Christie. “These new projectors are budget-friendly, feature-rich, and energy-efficient, at three times the efficiency of a comparable lamp-based projector.”