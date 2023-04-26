Christie Projectors to Be Added to Hundreds of Screens Across Morocco

Photo courtesy Christie

Cinema technology provider Christie, in partnership with Global Entertainment, will be installing its projectors at several hundred screens across Morocco. Under the government-backed SIN project, and on behalf of the Moroccan Ministry of Culture and Communications, more than 100 screens will be added to government-owned cultural centers across the country. Another batch of more than a hundred Christie projectors will be installed at the new Moroccan cinema chain Cinerji.

“Both projects reflect our commitment to providing high-quality and accessible cinema experiences to communities across the region, with a significant cultural impact,” says Hakim Chagraoui, founder and CEO of Global Entertainment. “The cinema culture in Morocco is rich and diverse, with a long history of film production and consumption. The country also has a strong appetite for international films and cinema-going is a popular social activity, particularly among younger generations. We chose Christie solutions for our cinema project due to their reputation for quality and reliability, which are what we were looking for to offer the best experience to our customers. The equipment has met and exceeded our expectations, and we would highly recommend Christie solutions.”

The SIN Project equipment is aimed to be installed by the end of the year, while the Cinerji rollout—which will see Christie projectors power screens at 25 multiplexes in large and medium-sized cities across the country—is estimated to be completed in three years. Cinerji cinemas will also feature Christie Vive Audio sound systems.

“It’s very exciting to be a part of the development of Moroccan cinema by supplying our projectors,” says Adil Zerouali, senior sales director, Christie. “It is clear that there is huge potential for cinema experiences in the region, and, with the support of the government as well as private investment, we look forward to seeing the market flourish.”