Christie RGB Pure Laser Projection Powers Screenings at 67th BFI London Film Festival

Courtesy of Christie

Christie continues its partnership with the BFI for the 67th BFI London Film Festival (LFF) in partnership with American Express. The BFI LFF has returned to the Southbank Centre’s prestigious Royal Festival Hall on the South Bank of the Thames, where the concert hall is serving as the main red carpet gala venue from October 4th to 15th.

Featuring CineLife+ electronics and Real|Laser illumination, Christie RGB pure laser cinema projectors exceed DCI standards. The festival’s opening night saw the international premiere of Saltburn directed, produced and written by Academy Award Winner Emerald Fennell, starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe and Carey Mulligan.

This year’s American Express Gala film is One Life, starring Anthony Hopkins. Headline galas also include the Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon and Bradley Cooper’s Maestro. The festival will close with the world premiere of Kibwe Tavares & Daniel Kaluuya’s The Kitchen, co-written by Joe Murtagh, who was awarded Christie’s ‘Most Promising Student Award’ at the National Film and Television School in 2015. Both the opening and closing evenings will be held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

Dominic Simmons, the head of technical services at the BFI, says, “Christie RGB pure laser projectors show extremely vivid colors and contrast on the screen. Last year, directors and film representatives witnessed their work on the Christie Real|Laser illuminated projector and loved what they saw. I’m pleased that we’re able to again screen films in high quality using Christie for the Royal Festival Hall.”

Phil Lord, Christie’s cinema sales manager, commented: “It’s a pleasure to continue our long standing partnership with the BFI and the BFI London Film Festival this year, allowing us to provide projection befitting of such a prestigious event. With our RGB pure laser technology, the latest films will shine brightly, with exceptional color reproduction and vibrant images.”