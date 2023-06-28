Christie Sponsors ICFF’s Lavazza IncluCity Festival

Courtesy of Christie

Christie is sponsoring Lavazza IncluCity Festival, presented by the Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF). Taking place from June 27th to July 22nd, the festival celebrates Canada’s cultural mosaic through a selection of curated international films.

The festival returns to Toronto’s Distillery Historic District, with a diversified slate of outdoor screenings of over 40 films from 20 countries, transforming the neighborhood into a cinema village. The popular outdoor venue on Trinity Street will again be in place, with couches dotting the cobblestone street. A Christie CP4420-Xe projector will illuminate the screen with bright and vivid images while guests listen to the movie on noise-canceling headphones, creating an immersive experience in the heart of downtown Toronto.

Films will be screened indoors at the Young Centre for the Performing Arts, with a Christie CP4415-RGB projector lighting up the screen. With Real|Laser illumination technology, movie-goers will enjoy RGB pure laser illumination, which reproduces 95% of the Rec. 2020 color gamut (the gamut closest to what the human eye can see).

“Creating outdoor cinemas in the heart of the Distillery Historic District has presented us with a great undertaking, given the complexities of the space and the cultural significance associated with this iconic heritage site,” says Cristiano de Florentiis, ICFF’s co-founder and artistic director. “Thanks to the invaluable support of Christie and its cutting-edge technology and projectors, we have not only embraced this challenge but emerged victorious, and audiences from all over Toronto can now enjoy a month-long celebration of exceptional international cinema.”

“We’re thrilled to support ICFF and the exciting range of films they bring to the festival every year,” says Arlonna Seymour, the executive director of corporate marketing for Christie. “The popularity of the festival is no surprise, and we’re excited to provide our cinema projectors to ICFF for another year of unique venues, films, and programming for audiences to enjoy.”

For more information visit the Lavazza IncluCity Festival