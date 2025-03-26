Christie Spotlights the Cinema Experience with VDR at CinemaCon 2025

Courtesy of Christie

As a projection partner of CinemaCon, Christie CP4435-RGB pure laser projectors and CP4230 Xenon projectors will be lighting up the screen in The Colosseum. Christie will also be on hand to preview its Variable Dynamic Range (VDR) technology at Caesars Palace next week, along with CineLife+ Series cinema projectors. Also on show are Phazer illumination and Xenon illuminated models. Christie Professional Services will be in the Milano ballroom and available to discuss its service offerings, including Cinergy, a cloud-based theater management platform.

VDR is an enabling projection technology that will be compatible with Christie CineLife+ Series of Real|Laser projectors. It can fulfill the requirements of DCI HDR and support playback of HDR DCPs at up to 300 nits without sacrificing low black levels, while also providing performance improvements and operational cost benefits to exhibitors with the standard DCI format. It can reduce laser power consumption and significantly improve the laser lifetime of projectors for a noticeable improvement in total cost of ownership. VDR can also benefit studios and post-production houses, delivering a superior image with standard content workflows. The technology requires no special mastering and will work with any content. VDR should be available for most CineLife+ Series RealLaser projectors via software update later in the year.

Christie will showcase its portfolio of projection solutions that are tailored to suit a broad range of cinema requirements, from boutique screens to premium large format. Xenon and Phazer illuminated projectors offer image performance in an economical platform, and Real|Laser takes that performance and efficiency to the next level. Models on show include the CP4420-Xe, CP2406-RBe,CP2415-RGB, CP4435-RGB, and CP4455-RGB projectors.

The team will also demonstrate the abilities of Cinergy, a remote monitoring and management platform with cloud-based data-driven tools to optimize theater operations, allowing exhibitors to monitor system health and track assets, automate key delivery, and drive informed decision-making with comprehensive reporting.