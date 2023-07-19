Christie Supplies RGB Pure Laser Projectors to Cineplex Germany

Image Courtesy of Christie

Christie has announced a multi-year agreement to supply RGB pure laser projectors to Cineplex Germany. Work is already underway to install RGB pure laser projectors as part of the agreement, which will operate until 2026. The RGB pure laser projectors will replace long-serving Christie Xenon-illuminated Series 1 and Series 2 projectors. Cineplex Germany operates more than 90 theaters and over 560 screens. The largest cinema operator in the country, encompassing 26 family-owned cinema operations, was named number ten on The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC) and Boxoffice Pro’s 2023 Giants of Exhibition: Europe.

“We are pleased to continue the good partnership, which was established in the analog era and consolidated in the digital age of film projection. And now in the laser era, we continue within the framework of long-term cooperation,” says Kim Ludolf Koch, the general manager of Cineplex Germany. “Christie has proven to be a fair partner for the heterogeneous needs of the 26 Cineplex family businesses. We are pleased to be able to present our customers with the perfect image of the high-quality, economical and powerful projectors from Christie.”

“We’re thrilled that Cineplex has chosen Christie’s industry-leading cinema projection solutions as it takes a leap forward with RGB pure laser technology,” says Adil Zerouali, the senior sales director of cinema EMEA at Christie. “We have enjoyed an excellent working relationship for many years, and it’s pleasing to see this continue. It’s clear that both Christie and Cineplex strive to deliver the most exceptional cinematic experiences to audiences.”